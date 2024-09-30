I WAS in Liverpool last week for our first party conference since the country elected a Labour government.

It has been a long time since the last Labour prime minister, Gordon Brown, used the platform to remind the nation of our achievements: the shortest NHS waiting times in history, half a million children out of poverty, the minimum wage.

Back then, I was an NHS physiotherapist, and I saw first-hand the positive difference a Labour government could make to people’s lives.

A lot has happened since – austerity, economic stagnation and political chaos leaving our public services in ruin and working people worse-off.

Last week, a new generation of Labour leadership faced the country and charted a path for national renewal.

The prime minister has promised light at the end of the tunnel and once we have fixed the mess, we will build a brighter future that belongs to all of us.

In Parliament, I was honoured to become chair-elect of the Welsh Affairs Committee after helping to scrutinise issues like HMP Parc and the environmental legacy of mining in the South Wales Valleys.

With the right scrutiny, we can become a fairer, safer and more prosperous nation and I intend to focus inquiries on working people’s everyday concerns.

I enjoyed a busy month in the constituency, visiting Ty Oakley Farm in Crumlin and Newport West Netball Club at my old school, The John Frost School, in Duffryn.

I called a face-to-face meeting with leaders at Caerphilly County Borough Council regarding their proposal to mothball Blackwood Miners’ Institute, having previously raised the possibility of a community asset transfer.

Many see the “Stute” as the heart of the community and, with its varied programme and ability to attract visitors from further afield, it is still beating strong. That is why I urged the council to consider all options for its future and take heed of the public consultation results.

This month I also held an advice surgery in Argoed and spoke to residents about local issues like off-road bikers.

Since schools returned, I have visited Waunfawr Primary in Crosskeys, and Libanus Primary in Blackwood before I welcome the pupils to Parliament.

I am always pleased to see children learning about the power of their pupil voice, picking up our proud tradition of democracy in this Valley and we even have a copy of the Chartist mural in our constituency office.

Next month, I have the chance to present a new Bill from the backbenches and I have decided to dedicate this to the cause of animal welfare.

As shadow minister before the general election, I worked closely with campaign groups and I have continued to champion their causes now we have a Labour government.

I look forward to presenting the Private Members’ Bill on October 16 and hope to leave a legacy which makes everyone in Newport West and Islwyn proud.