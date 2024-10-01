Yes for extension

An application has been granted by a delegated officer to extend, improve, and remodel the existing detached house and outbuildings, at Broome Villa, Hand Road, Grosmont. The work will also include a new vehicular access and parking area for the property.

No for store

Plans have been refused for a new straw and machinery store on land owned by the farmer but away from the main holding near The Hendre and Llangattock Lingoed. The decision was taken by a delegated officer.

Extension approval

A single storey extension and remodelling work at Chain Cottage, Chapel Road, Abergavenny, have been granted by a delegated officer.

Farm track refusal

Plans for a new farm track suitable for modern farm machinery at Plas Yr Ywen, Llantellen Road, Cross Ash, have been refused by a delegated officer. The applicant wanted the new track as the existing one was too narrow and was bordered by two mature hedgerows which they didn't want to remove.

Change to garage

An application for the conversion of an integral garage at 18 Jasper Tudor Crescent, Llanfoist, into additional living accommodation has been approved by a delegated officer. The work will include replacing the garage door with a window.

Yes to four new homes

Plans to convert redundant cow houses into four dwellings at Cayo Farm, Llandenny, near Usk have been approved by a delegated officer. The plans included the demolition of steel agricultural sheds and a slurry taken and the building of a building on the former shed footprint for car ports and the storage of garden equipment.

Extension approval

Plans for extensions for Myrtle Cottage, Caerwent Link, Caerwent, have been approved by a delegated panel. The application was for a first floor extension at the back of the property and the replacement for a porch.

Listed building change

Plans to change the use of a Chepstow building from business to residential have been approved by a delegated officer. The grade two listed building is The Coachworks, 12a Lower Church Street, and there would be no change externally.



New porch granted

Plans for a front porch extension at 24 Netherwent View, Magor, have been approved by a delegated officer.

