Planning applications received by Monmouthshire County Council:

New extension

Nick Morgan, of Longtown, has applied to demolish a small flat roof structure at the back of 6 Haven Way, Abergavenny, and build a single storey flat roof extension.

Extension plans

Yam Artzy, of Park Crescent, Abergavenny, wants to build a single storey extension with a flat roof at the property.



Plans for track

Plans to reinstate an access track to allow machinery to access barns during inclement weather at Penlanlas Bungalow, Old Hereford Road, Llantilion Perthoely have been lodged.

Livestock buildings

Dr Cloud, of Pharmacloud Ltd, Waen Farm, Cross Ash, has applied to replace a steel framed building for livestock and remove two redundant block livestock buildings at Play Yr Twen, Llantellen Road, Cross Ash.

Garage work

D Moss, of Bryn Cwrt, Darren Road, Llanthewey, Llandegveth, has applied to replace a garage to create a larger entrance lobby and utility room at the property.

Extension plans

Plans to extend a property at Trees, Parc Road, Coed Y Paen, and build a new dormer roof to create first floor accommodation have been lodged by Mr and Mrs S Matthews, of Beddau. the application included a covered car port to be built.

Dormer application

Andrew Edwards, of Merton Green, Caerwent, wants to build a dormer in the garage roof at the property.

Garage demolition

Mr M Cheeseman, of St Maur Gardens, Chepstow, has applied to demolish a garage at the property and build a new one, with a new entrance porch and single storey extensions to the side and the back of the property.

Garage plans

Robert Wilson, of Cemetery Lodge, Mathern Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, has applied to build a new garage for two cars at the property.

Plans to rebuild an exntension at 37 Lower Church Street, Chepstow, following fire damage have been lodged by Sarah Rogerson, of the same address.

Two storey extension

Alistair Harvey, of 12 Orchard Close, Caldicot, has applied to build a two storey extension at his property.

Extension plans

Plans for a single storey extension at the side and back of 207 Elan Way, Caldicot, have been submitted by Mr and Mrs Lawfull, of the same address.