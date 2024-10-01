More than 200 pupils and staff at Greenmeadow Primary School in Torfaen celebrated a significant milestone in the school's history this September in honour of the school's 50th anniversary where pupils and staff donned 1970s-themed outfits and marked the occasion with a series of celebratory events.

Headteacher, Mrs. Claire Moses described the event as a “sparkly starter day” with the entire school participating in the nostalgic celebration.

The festivities kicked off with a special assembly, featuring long-serving teacher Mrs. Robinson, who has been part of the Greenmeadow team for over 26 years.

Located on Graig Road, the school first opened its doors in September 1974. Reflecting on the school's rich history, Mrs. Moses remarked, “Over the years, many pupils, staff, families, and governors have played a big part in the life of the school.”

Currently, the school serves nearly 200 pupils with a staff count of around 30.

Throughout the anniversary celebrations, classes explored life in the 1970s, delving into the era's music, fashion, technology, and sports.

Mrs. Moses praised the enthusiasm of the students, noting how engaged they were in their lessons, and said: "The pupils are influencing their learning and are really excited and engaged in their lessons."

The celebrations also included an opportunity for students to look through old maps of the school and photos from Christmas shows and trips dating back to 1974.

Mrs. Moses highlighted the school's inclusive ethos, stating, "We pride ourselves on making sure every child matters.

"We are very inclusive and well-being and relationships are at the heart of everything we do"

She also shared the school’s new motto: ‘Empowering young minds for tomorrow.’

This term, Greenmeadow Primary will focus on the theme of 'Belonging/Cynefin,' encouraging pupils to explore their local community and heritage.

Reflecting on the celebrations, Mrs. Moses said, "The whole school event has started off with everyone enthused and excited and it has been a lovely community event bringing everyone together."

Dosbarth Pinc staff and pupils (Image: Emily Bird)

Mrs Moses (headteacher) and Mr Westcott (Image: Emily Bird) As part of the anniversary commemorations, an exhibition showcasing pupils’ work will take place in October. Former staff members have been invited to join the school community for the event.

