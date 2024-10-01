Planning decisions from Torfaen County Borough Council:
Fire door approval
Plans to remove an existing window and replace with new fire exit door at the Community Hall. Pontrhydyrun Road. Pontnewydd. have been approved with conditions.
Extension plans
A part two-storey, part single-storey extension at the back of 13 Pontrhydyrun Road, Pontnewydd, has been approved with conditions.
Yes to two new homes
Outline planning for the building of two dwellings on land at Valentine Road, Abersychan, has been granted with conditions.
