Planning applications received by Torfaen County Borough Council:
Wind turbine plans
Plans for up to four wind turbines of up to 180m in height to the blade tip have been submitted. They relate to two parcels of grassland to the east of Abercarn and Cwmcarn, east of the A467. The application includes associated infrastructure.
Tree work
Plans to fell and replace and remove dead branches from trees under a tree preservation order have been submitted. They relate to 112 Gifford Close, Two Locks, Cwmbran.
