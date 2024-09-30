With Christmas (and Hallowe'en) fast approaching, Festive Productions Ltd is gearing up to reopen the doors to their Festive Christmas shop in Cwmbran.

The popular store will have a range of Christmas decorations - ranging from tinsel and baubles to trees and sculptures - along with their new Hallowe'en range.

Here's what you need to know...

WHAT IS THE FESTIVE CHRISTMAS SHOP?

It’s a pop-up shop which is run by Festive Productions (a UK-based Christmas decoration supplier with showrooms for trade customers in Cwmbran and London. Established in 1983, it’s a traditional Christmas supplier with a contemporary design twist.

The 2024 collection includes hand-crafted decorations, innovative lighting solutions, and a newly expanded artificial tree range. The shop has a vast array of festive decorations, along with its new Hallowe'en collection – the best of both worlds!

WHEN WILL THE SHOP OPEN?

The Festive Christmas shop will open for the 2024 season from Saturday, October 12, from 9am to 6pm. The grand opening will allow people to say an early hello to Santa and browse (plus buy) from the various Christmas and Hallowe'en collections.

WHAT IS AVAILABLE AT THE SHOP?

The Festive Christmas shop will allow shoppers to enjoy some festive magic while wandering around browsing the various collections and items.

Create your own winter wonderland with the ‘Evergreen Enchantment’ collection which includes festive gonks, animals, and more. Alternatively, create your own candyland with ‘Seasonal Sweetness’ or create a more traditional festive vibe such as ‘Natural Nordic’ or ‘Crystal Christmas’.

Plus, the all-new Halloween collection offers some spooktacular decorations. Create a cosy and comforting autumnal feeling with the ‘Pumpkin spice’ collection or add some ‘Hocus Pocus’ to your home with a collection that adults and children will love.

WHERE CAN I FIND THE SHOP?

Festive Productions Ltd

Ty Coch Way

Cwmbran

NP44 7EZ

There is free on-site parking and well-behaved dogs are welcome.