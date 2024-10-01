Jayne's Baby Bank, a not-for-profit business, runs multiple foodbanks to help mothers and families in need.

It has four registered baby banks and four registered foodbank fundraising shops and a donation centre.

The shelves filled with essential items (Image: Jayne Price)

If you’ve walked up Crane Street in Pontypool, you have likely seen one of their fundraising shops with a food bank.

Jayne Price said: "The rising cost of bills is frightening but it is more frightening for our families.

They are already having to use emergency blankets and sleeping bags - it comes to something when families need emergency foil blankets."

The clothing rails in the shop (Image: Jayne Price)

If you walk into the shop, you will see the shop is filled with donated items from the entrance all the way to the back.

The shelves on the walls are filled with essential items such as cereal, porridge, sanitary products, nappies and baby formula.

The story behind Jayne’s Baby Bank

It all started when Jayne Price started selling items from her drive to raise funds to help mothers in need.

“I took on the lease myself and sold the stuff as soon as possible to cover the rent and basics.

A unit with the donated items (Image: Jayne Price)

“I do not take a wage everybody is a volunteer; you shouldn’t be paid more than a nurse's wage to run a shop.

"We are not a charity, we are a not-for-profit business, and all of the money goes back into helping the mothers with food and nappies."

Essential items like nappies and sanitary products (Image: Jayne Price)

It has since expanded and now has four registered baby banks, four registered foodbank fundraising shops and a donation center.

It is looking to expand further and is exploring options for a potential stall in Pontypool Indoor Market.

Jayne’s Baby Bank provides all new Mothers in Wales with 0-12 months essential clothes bundle for free and premature box for free which they deliver to the neonatal ward.

You can find full details of the support they offer for families in need on their Facebook page here.

What can you do to help?





Those wishing to donate are asked to drop them off at the donation centre to avoid shops being too full.

It has free parking and can be found at the address Sainsbury's Estate Pontllanfraith, Unit 5 opposite Sainsburys' petrol station, Newbridge Road Industrial Estate, Np12 2AN.

You can donate money towards the foodbank, pet food and nappies here.

Where are the other fundraising shops and food banks?





Newport

Jayne's Baby Bank & Foodbank Fundraising Shop and Free Foodbank Risca.

It can be found opposite the park gates at the address 68 Tredegar St, Risca, Newport, NP11 6BW.

Blackwood

Jayne's Baby Bank & Foodbank Fundraising Shop and Free Foodbank Blackwood.

It can be found opposite Peacocks and the bus station at the address 13-15 The Market Place, Blackwood, NP12 1AU.