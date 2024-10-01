Aneliese Buchanan, 39, from Newport was convicted by a jury in April 2024 of using violence against two victims under the age of 18.

Today, Gwent Police released this mugshot of Aneliese Buchanan, looking rather dishevelled, after she was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at Newport Crown Court on September 27.

Buchanan was found guilty of offences including assaulting two schoolgirls with a candlestick and a hammer.

She caused grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assault against one of her victim's and assault against the second. She was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

To this day, Buchanan maintains her innocence, saying the girls' injuries were self inflicted, despite a jury's unanimous 'guilty' verdict.

The GBH attack on the first girl left her in hospital with a gash on the top of her head after Buchanan hit her with a candlestick.

Witnesses described how at the time they saw "blood everywhere."

The second victim was assaulted after being strangled with clingfilm, struck with a hammer and stabbed with a screwdriver.

This will not be Buchanan's first time in prison however. The court heard that she was jailed in 2007 after she lied to the police that she had been sexually assaulted in a Newport nightclub.

Upon sentencing, Judge Khan addressed Buchanan: "It is clear to me that you lie. You lied to the jury and lied to the court."

"You continue to be in denial of all charges despite your multiple incidents of significant cruelty."

"Not only did you physically abuse these two girls, but also emotionally abused them."

Aneliese Buchanan will serve no more than half of her seven year sentence, so three and a half years, before being released on parole.