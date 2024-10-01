The package offers guests a blend of luxury and retail therapy and is designed for shoppers looking for a sophisticated getaway.

The Sip & Shop package includes an overnight stay with breakfast at the stylish voco St David’s, along with a classic cocktail to savour before or after the shopping spree.

Guests will also enjoy an exclusive 10 per cent discount on clothing at John Lewis Cardiff.

The package also offers the option to book a personal shopping session at John Lewis.

Located on Cardiff Bay, voco St David’s has a contemporary design, luxurious amenities, and waterfront views. As a five-star hotel, it blends warm Welsh hospitality with international elegance.

The Sip & Shop package is available for a limited time, making it the perfect excuse for a luxurious city break in Cardiff. To book your stay, contact the hotel.