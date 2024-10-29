The Monmouthshire Freemasons group is set to sponsor the 'Health and Wellbeing Award' at the awards ceremony in December 2024.

The head of freemasonry in Monmouthshire, Christopher Evans, said: "The awards represent the pursuit of excellence within our communities by promoting a benchmark standard for work that benefits the local population.

"Through our longstanding partnership with the South Wales Argus, we have strengthened our ties with our local communities and supported the young, vulnerable, isolated, disadvantaged and elderly towards leading a better life."

Freemasonry, an ancient social and charitable organisation with over 300 years of history, has its origins in the traditions of medieval stonemasons who constructed cathedrals and castles.

They say they have four core values - Integrity, Friendship, Respect, and Service - which are fundamental to the path Freemasons follow through life.

Despite the uncertainties of the modern world, the group has said these principles remain as relevant and inspirational as ever in the organisation's history.

Freemasons use building analogies to educate members on leading productive lives that benefit their communities and supporting local charities and groups.

Service lies at the very heart of Freemasonry, where members make valuable contributions through participating in events, fundraising for charitable causes, or volunteering for public or community organisations by donating their time, resources, and skills.

According to a group's spokesperson, freemasonry prides itself on having no political or religious affiliations and welcomes members of all ages, races, religions, and cultures.

Freemasonry is open to all genders under separate administrations, namely the United Grand Lodge of England, the Order of Women Freemasons, and the Honourable Fraternity of Ancient Freemasons.

A new council has been recently established to "enhance longstanding collaboration and further promote the fundamental principles of Freemasonry, including merit, tolerance, diversity, and inclusion."

The Masonic Province of Monmouthshire encompasses 11 halls and 29 lodges across an area roughly equivalent to the old county of Gwent, where members meet, socialise, and conduct their work.

The Monmouthshire Freemasons have sponsored the South Wales Health & Care Awards for the last eight years.

To find out more about Monmouthshire Freemasons, visit monmouthshirefreemasons.org

Members of the community will be celebrated and recognised at this year's Health and Care Awards 2024, taking place in December.

The Health and Care Awards ceremony will be held at Rodney Parade in Newport in December 2024. (Image: Newsquest)