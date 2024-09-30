Karl Searle, 48, from Cwmbran, is being sought by Gwent Police to help them with an investigation into an assault.

Mr Searle does not always go by the name Karl however. To you, he could be known as Thomas Karlos or Carlos Searle.

According to police, he usually is seen with a black and white Cavalier King Charles Spaniel type dog called Bobby.

He also often is seen using the train network, and frequently using A&E departments at the local hospital.

A spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information to find Karl Searle, 48, from Cwmbran, to assist our enquiries into an assault investigation.

"Anyone with any information on Searle's whereabouts is asked to contact us via the website, call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400166639.

"You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information."