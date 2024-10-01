Simon Bennett, managing director of cycleGuard, said: “Riding around a city is not just an excellent and environmentally friendly transport option, but also an enjoyable exercise.”

CycleGuard has these tips to help cyclists get the best out of their city cycle and to stay safe:

A well-maintained bicycle could be crucial to ensuring cyclists’ safety. Key components such as tyres, gear, chain and brakes should be serviced regularly to remain in good working order.

It is important that cyclists never undertake a large vehicle, as blind spots can often prevent drivers from seeing them. Even when cycling in a bus lane a lorry should not be passed by, unless cyclists are certain that they will be clear of it before a junction. It is always better to be on the safe side.

Cities are full of cycling hazards, as cyclists are constantly surrounded by other road users. It is essential to pay special attention to riskier situations such as pulling away from traffic lights, passing parked cars or turning at junctions.

Parking a bicycle in a safe and secure location is paramount. Sadly, thieves are always on the lookout for poorly secured bikes but there are steps cyclists can take to protect it. Leaving a bike in a busy, well-lit area is a good idea, as this creates less opportunity for theft. Investing in a good bike lock is also a must.

Unfortunately, too many people open their car doors without first glancing in the mirror, so cyclists should always anticipate that this may happen. The only way to prevent this happening is to ride a car door's width from parked vehicles.