The walkers were led by Rotary Club district governor Drew Lacey and had undertaken the 10-day journey from the source of the River Wye at Plynlimon to the grandstand on the riverbank in Chepstow.

The project, which raised funds for Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour, a cancer charity, and various environmental charities within the Wye Valley, felt very personal for Drew Lacey, who is a GIST cancer patient.

Accompanied by his daughter, Harriet, Drew’s determination and resilience embodied the values of Rotary - supporting communities and making a difference.

Mr Lacey said: “Walking the Wye was not simply a physical challenge but a chance to raise awareness and raise vital funds for causes that impact our region and beyond.”

As the weather deteriorated, the Chepstow & District Rotary Club negotiated with Chepstow Town Council to move the welcoming event to the Drill Hall at the 99th hour.

This meant Rotarians, guests, and supporters could celebrate in comfort.

Rotarian Eve Conway, who is the Rotary International director responsible for all global activities and a former president of Rotary International in Great Britain & Ireland was among those at the event.

As participants and supporters gathered to cheer Mr Lacey across the finish line, the energy in the room was electric and a reminder of the power of community and the impact that dedicated individuals can have.

The Chepstow & District Rotary Club is proud to have supported this remarkable project and looks forward to continuing its work in service to others. For more information on future events or to join go to the club's website.