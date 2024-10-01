Leighton Hodge, 42, mainly stole from victims in the Stow Hill area of Newport, the city’s crown court was told.

The defendant has racked up an astonishing 66 previous convictions for 138 offences, including 35 for burglary.

Prosecutor Thomas Stanway said Hodge had left empty-handed in most cases following his recent raids.

These included the break-ins at the convent and women’s refuge where he got in by smashing a window.

A nun telephoned the police to report the former offence.

The defendant wandered into the Dolman Theatre in the city centre where he went into the female changing room, bar and auditorium before being “escorted out”.

Again, he left with nothing.

Hodge did steal power tools and other items worth around £2,600 when he burgled the site that was once the home of the Six Bells pub.

Mr Stanway said the building was being renovated to transform the property into a cocktail and coffee lounge.

The victims of this burglary described being left “shook up” by the experience.

The defendant was arrested for a separate offence on Eastmoor Road where a police dog handler found him with a knife while the defendant was wearing a hockey mask.

Hodge, of Conway Road, Newport pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary and one of possession of a bladed article in public.

The offences took place last October and November and they put him in breach of two suspended sentences that were imposed for burglary.

Alice Sykes representing the defendant said: “A psychiatrist report does provide some assistance in relation to his history of mental health and psychiatric problems.

“It also details the history of addiction which has clearly blighted Mr Hodge’s life.

“He wants to apologise for his actions and the impact it has clearly had on other people.”

The judge, Recorder Paul Hartley-Davies, told Hodge he was jailing him for 32 months for the offences that occurred last autumn.

For being in breach of the suspended prison sentences, he added a two-month term which will be served consecutively.

That meant that the defendant was imprisoned for 34 months of which he will serve half before being released on licence.

Hodge will have to pay a £228 surcharge following his release from jail.