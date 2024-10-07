Werndale Hospital, part of award-winning healthcare provider Circle Health Group, is a well established private hospital located in West Wales.

For nearly 35 years, the hospital has offered high quality services, ranging from consulting, diagnostics, treatments and surgery, covering all areas of the body including cardiology, dermatology, and gynaecology.

Werndale Hospital site (Image: Werndale Hospital) This year Werndale Hospital is sponsoring the 'GP Practice of the Year' award in the South and West Wales Health and Care Awards 2024, which are once more being held in association with the University of South Wales.

A spokesperson for Werndale Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, said the sponsorship "reflects Werndale's strong connection to the local healthcare community and its commitment to supporting collaborative care."

Imaging team at Werndale Hospital (Image: Werndale Hospital)

​The hospital's spokesperson, added: "Werndale Hospital recognises the vital role that GP practices play in the healthcare system, acting as the first point of contact for patients.

"By sponsoring the 'GP Practice of the Year' category, the hospital aims to celebrate and acknowledge the dedication, innovation, and commitment of GPs in delivering outstanding patient care under extreme pressures."

Werndale Hospital offers a comprehensive package of healthcare services in many specialities, including ophthalmology, orthopaedics, and general surgery.

Theatre staff at Werndale Hospital (Image: Werndale Hospital) It also dispenses diagnostics and outpatient treatments.

With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of consultants and healthcare professionals, the hospital has said it is "committed to delivering excellent patient care across a wide range of specialties."

MRI Scanner at Werndale Hospital (Image: Werndale Hospital) A Werndale Hospital spokesperson said it is "honoured to continue its sponsorship of the South and West Wales Health and Care Awards, a partnership that has been in place for over seven years."

They added: "This ongoing support highlights the hospital's dedication to recognising the exceptional contributions of healthcare professionals across South and West Wales.

Werndale Hospital site (Image: File) "By backing the awards, Werndale demonstrates its commitment to celebrating innovation, collaboration, and excellence in healthcare, which aligns with its mission to provide outstanding patient care."

*This year’s categories are: Best Place to Work Award; GP Practice of the Year Award, sponsored by Werndale Hospital - part of Circle Health Group; GP of the Year, sponsored by The Tovey Brothers; Oral Health Care Professional of the Year Award; Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by the Monmouthshire Freemasons; Unpaid Carer Award; Hospital Worker of the Year Award; Emergency Services 'Blue Light' Hero of the Year Award, sponsored by The Trade Centre Wales; Fundraiser of the Year; The Care Hero Award; Carer in the Home Award; Excellence in Nursing Award; Fundraiser of the Year Award; Care Home of the Year Award; Team of the Year Award; and the Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by the University of South Wales.