The study by flooring specialists Mr Sander analysed Google search data from each UK area to determine the skilled trade jobs with the highest interest.

In Cardiff plumber was search on average 105 times per month.

Plumbing jobs in the UK are highly popular due to their higher average salary and their minimal educational requirements- GCSEs or equivalent are enough to enter this field. The average salary for plumbers is £16.49 per hour, although this can vary based on location, experience, and the employing company.

This was followed by electrician (98.33); bricklayer (90.83); painting and decorating (85); and carpenter (80).

Anthony Miller, chief executive of Mr Sander, said: "These trends in job searches show a continued interest in skilled trade jobs, highlighting their importance in addressing everyday needs.

"Skilled trade jobs like those in the study are in high demand, and the best way to begin a career in these roles is usually through education and hands-on training. For many, this involves enrolling in job-related training programs or obtaining certificates that provide essential skills.

"Apprenticeships are also a good method for gaining practical experience whilst earning money. They provide on-the-job training under the guidance of qualified professionals, which is valuable when learning the necessary skills.

"These approaches not only prepare individuals for successful careers in these jobs but also ensures that they are well-equipped to take advantage of the high earning potential and opportunities for progression."