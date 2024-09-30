The cause of the fire currently is unknown but South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

To tackle the fire, SWFRS mobilised fire engines from six locations across South Wales, none of which being from the Abergavenny fire station.

According to witnesses, the first engines there were from New Inn and Ebbw Vale, who got to the scene in just over 20 minutes.

The fire destroyed all the boxing club's equipment (Image: Abergavenny Boxing Club) A spokesperson for the fire service said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 08:27am on 27th September 2024 to reports of a fire at a boxing gym at Hatherleigh Place, Abergavenny.

"Crews and appliances from Blaenavon, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, New Inn, Abersychan and Tredegar attended the scene.

"The fire was extinguished using one hose reel jet, two 45ml main jets and one safety jet.

"Stop message was received at approximately 10:47am. The fire investigation is still ongoing."

A spokesperson for Abergavenny Boxing Club said organisers are doing everything they can to continue operations.

They said: "After a fire at our premises we are going to continue sessions with appreciated help from our sister club in Monmouth, and with their equipment.

"We are waiting to confirm a suitable venue. Thank you everyone for your continued support."

The club will be operating temporarily inside The Salvation Centre on Victoria Street.

The levels of damage inside the building is unknown yet, but witnesses say it looks devastating.

The community boxing club have set up a fundraiser in hopes they can raise £15,000 to use their gym again in the future, and "come back better than ever."