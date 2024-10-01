Tenby North Beach joins Criccieth Beach and Rest Bay on the list.

The top most relaxing beach in the UK was Meadfoot Beach in England.

A study by SpaSeekers.com analysed online travel reviews to uncover the most relaxing beaches to visit.

The top beach in the world was named as Little French Key in Honduras, with more than 4,250 relaxing reviews.

No UK beach made it onto the list of the top 25 most relaxing beaches in the world.

Jason Goldberg, director at SpaSeekers, said: "When the stress of everyday life gets on top of you, booking a beach holiday to a country far away can be the perfect way to unwind and relax.

"Regardless of the beach you’re relaxing on, being close to the sea provides a peaceful escape for many people, away from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives.

"The calming crashing of waves against the shore, feeling the sand beneath your feet and the breeze on your skin, can ground you back in the present moment and offer a soothing connection to the world’s most beautiful natural coastlines.

“If you’re considering visiting one of these relaxing beaches, you can make your experience even more calming by visiting some of the more popular coastal spots at quieter times and ensuring that you organise your trip in advance to avoid any last-minute stress.”

To view the full list of world’s most relaxing beaches, go to the SpaSeeker website.