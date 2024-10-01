The announcement was made at a gala dinner held at the Celtic Manor in Newport and underscores the dedication of the Masonic community to supporting worthy causes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

Festival appeals, which typically last for five years, are organised by provinces across England and Wales to generate essential funds for the MCF.

These events account for the majority of donations made to the foundation.

The proceeds from the 2024 Monmouthshire Festival will be distributed to various deserving organisations, furthering the impact of Freemasonry’s charitable efforts.

Richard Davies, of Monmouthshire Freemasons, said: "Freemasonry stands out as one of the largest contributors to charitable causes in the country, with nearly £1 million donated each week. Beyond financial contributions, our members engage in volunteer work, making a significant impact in their communities.

“Recent beneficiaries in the Province of Monmouthshire include organisations such as the Samaritans, Age Concern Torfaen, and Phoenix Domestic Abuse Services, among others. These contributions highlight the Freemasons’ commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve.”