Julie Pearce, 58, and daughters Rosalie Pearce, 34, and Kaylie Adams, 25, kept the animals in “atrocious” conditions during lockdown.

They advertised puppies for sale on websites such as Gumtree after breeding the puppies at their squalid operation in Caerphilly county.

The trio were back at Cardiff Crown Court to face a proceeds of crime hearing after they were handed suspended prison sentences last year.

MORE NEWS: Masked man burst into elderly neighbour’s home and blackmailed him for cash

Tom Roberts, prosecuting, said Julie Pearce profited by £60,000 from the unlicensed business and has that amount in available assets which will now be seized.

(Image: Rosalie Pearce/Wales News Service) She has three months to hand over that sum or she will face 12 months in jail in default.

The defendant from Caerphilly was also ordered to pay £5,607 in prosecution costs.

Rosalie Pearce from Lisvane, Cardiff raked in £59,674 but her available assets were described by Mr Roberts as being “nil”.

She was ordered by the judge, Recorder Christian Jowett, to pay a nominal amount of £10.

Her barrister Hashim Salmman revealed: “She has been unemployed since 2023 and has been refused benefits.”

(Image: Kaylie Adams/Wales News Service) Rosalie Pearce has three months to pay £10 or face three days in jail in default.

Adams from Abercarn benefited by £34,487.28 and she too has zero assets.

She was also told she must pay a nominal amount of £10 within three months or face three days in prison.

Mother-of-one Adams’ lawyer Huw Bowden said that his client receives Universal Credit and had “little or no disposable income”.

When they were sentenced in 2023, Judge David Wynn Morgan described the case as "appalling" and said the defendants’ motivation was "greed".

(Image: A total of 54 dogs were rescued from the farm/Caerphilly trading standards)

The court heard the family were plugging the demand for pandemic pets.

Dozens of animals were left in cramped rooms covered in faeces and urine.

Many of the dogs were infested with fleas and malnourished and needed to be completely clipped as their fur was so matted.

The three had admitted unlicensed dog breeding and animal welfare charges and were banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

The defendants were prosecuted following a Caerphilly trading standards investigation.