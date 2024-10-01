The announcement by Barratt Developments South Wales was marked by a visit to the base in Cardiff Bay to learn more about their lifesaving efforts.

The housebuilder kicked off the year’s fundraising activity with a charity golf day at Radyr Golf Club in September and raised £25,000 through various activities, including a golf simulator challenge, raffle and auction.

Wales Air Ambulance was selected as Barratt’s charity of the year by its employees, but the decision was particularly personal to Faye Browning, technical project manager, whose son’s life was saved by a team of Wales Air Ambulance first responders.

She said: “The prospect of losing a child is terrifying, and a reality that no parent should have to face. I will therefore be forever grateful to the Wales Air Ambulance first responders, for protecting my family that day.

“I look forward to channelling my gratitude for the charity into meaningful action over the coming year alongside my colleagues — helping sustain the lifesaving work they do.”

In June, the charity attended its 50,000th mission since launching in 2001 .

Now, Barratt aims to raise £50,000 to help facilitate the 24/7 delivery of advanced medical care which Wales Air Ambulance provides.

Alan Jenkins, corporate partnerships manager at Wales Air Ambulance, said: “Every year we need to raise £11.2 million in order to continue our lifesaving work — and Barratt’s fundraising efforts will go a long way towards helping us reach this goal."