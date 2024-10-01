Plaid Cymru is holding it 2024 conference at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on October 11 and 12.
The conference comes on the back of the party’s best election results in the 2024 general election – doubling its number of MPs and securing its largest share of the vote in its history.
The party will be focused on its unified, ambitious vision for a better future for Wales during the conference and on earning the trust of the people of Wales to deliver a Plaid Cymru government with new energy and fresh ideas in May 2026.
Conference highlights include the keynote speech from Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth on the Friday, and a keynote on Plaid Cymru’s vision for the economy from spokesperson Luke Fletcher on Saturday.
The conference will also include guest speakers from Plaid Cymru sister parties Sinn Fein and the SNP alongside Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian Ambassador.
