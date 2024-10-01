Jane Mudd has joined PCCs from across the country in taking the Project Edward pledge to work together with their police forces and other partners towards a goal of zero road deaths and injuries.



Project Edward stands for 'Every Day Without a Road Death' and was founded in 2016 to showcase good practice in road safety.

Each year Gwent Police takes part in a targeted week of action for Project Edward in partnership with local councils, the fire and rescue service, and DVLA to tackle unsafe driving across Gwent.



Commissioner Mudd said: “Almost all traffic incidents which result in serious injury and death could have been avoided.

"We must continue educating drivers on the dangers of drink and drug driving, speeding, and using mobile phones, and the importance of wearing seat belts and keeping vehicles properly maintained.



“Thankfully, the number of road deaths in Gwent remains relatively low but even one death is one too many. We must continue to work together towards the goal of zero deaths and injuries on our roads and to make Gwent’s communities a safer place for all.”