The RSPCA Newport centre is at near full capacity with animals either waiting to be adopted or being assessed for adoption.

This means there is little space for new animals arriving at the centre. And the story is the same across the charity’s 14 rehoming centres across the country.

In response, the charity - which is marking its 200th year - is launching its annual 'Adoptober' rehoming campaign urging people to adopt a pet from a rescue centre rather than buying from a breeder to help ease the spiralling rehoming crisis.

Last year, while the charity’s 14 rehoming centres and 135 independently-run branches found new homes for 28,208 dogs, cats, rabbits and other pets, that was far fewer than the 40,118 animals which arrived at the shelters across England and Wales.



The problem is now worse than the previous year - when pet intake (37,910) was 39 per cent greater than the numbers rehomed (27,277) and the problem is placing more pressure on the charity, as it urgently searches for loving new homes for pets.

Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA team finding places for rescued animals, said: “We are issuing a rallying cry to anyone in South Wales considering adding a pet to their family to step in and help by giving a rescue pet a second chance instead of buying from breeders.

“Our rehoming centres have reached crisis point and are full-to-bursting, creating a bottle-neck where we’re having to care for rescued animals at emergency boarding kennels and catteries.

“We are also still seeing the effect of the pandemic on dogs and an increase in those coming into care with complex behaviour, which is contributing to the pressure for spaces at rehoming centres. This is compounded by the cost of living crisis with fees associated with their pet care beyond the means of some people at the moment.

Potential adopters can visit the RSPCA’s Find a Pet webpage to see all of the animals currently in the charity’s care who are looking for their perfect match. Supporters can also help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming by donating online or calling the donation line on 0300 123 8181.