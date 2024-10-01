This month, Virgin Media O2 customers will be able to watch premium TV channels for free.
Starting on Tuesday, October 1 until Thursday, October 31, channels that would usually come with an extra charge will be completely free.
The free channels come as Virgin Media O2 hopes to help keep families entertained throughout October.
The channels that Virgin Media O2 are offering for families are:
9 year old me doing Brain Training on my Nintendo DS and being told I have a brain age of 30 pic.twitter.com/QnvoZmfee4— Virgin Media ❤️ (@virginmedia) September 27, 2024
- Sky Kids
- Cartoon Network
- Boomerang HD
- Cartoonito HD
- Nickelodeon
- Nick Jr
- Nick Jr Too
- Nicktoons
The TV channels would normally cost Virgin Media O2 customers £5 every month, but in a way to say thank you, the channels offering the most popular shows with be free.
Shows on the channels include Teen Titans Go! (Cartoon Network), PAW Patrol (Nick Jr), SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon) and Isadora Moon (Sky Kids), so there’s something for everyone.
Along with being able to watch the premium channels for free, Virgin Media O2 customers will be able to watch all shows on demand so families can tune in and catch up at a time that suits them.
David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “With half-term fast approaching, we’re offering a helping hand to keep the whole family entertained throughout October, by giving our customers access to a host of premium kids and teen TV channels at no extra cost.
“Virgin TV is all about bringing together brilliant entertainment, and this is part of our commitment to give our customers access to a range of top-quality TV all year round so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”
