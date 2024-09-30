2,500 jobs are expected to go at the steelworks despite a £500m taxpayer-backed deal at the Port Talbot plant to transform to the electric arc furnace.

The closure of the blast furnace 4 will have a knock-on affect in Newport with job concerns at Tata's Llanwern site.

Political parties have scrambled to have their say on the astronomic shift at one of Wales' most crucial industrial centres.

Plaid Cymru Economy spokesperson and South Wales West Member of the Senedd, Luke Fletcher said: "During the General Election, Labour promised a better deal for the Port Talbot steelworks. Today, the second of its two blast furnaces shuts down.

"This is more than just a factory closing – it’s the end of Welsh steelmaking and the livelihoods of countless workers and families."

Only last month, the Llanwern site set a new output record of 14,077 tonnes in a week, beating the previous record by 242 tonnes, following the implementation of a new technology system on its ZODIAC galvanising line.

Llanwern’s new technology system - OSCAR - allows for the complete automation of the line including seamless transitions between shifts.

The trial has demonstrated that the plant’s aim of producing 600,000 tonnes of high-quality zinc-coated steel strip this year is more than achievable.

The Government is determined to back Welsh steelworkers in the wake of the closure of blast furnace 4 with Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens saying: “This is an extremely difficult time for all the workers, their families and the wider community affected by Tata’s decision to close its remaining blast furnace at Port Talbot.

“This Government will support those affected and it is why within weeks of taking office we secured a better deal which secures the future of steelmaking in Port Talbot, lays the foundations for future investment and enhances protections for the workforce.

“We have also quickly released millions of pounds of funding from the Transition Board to support businesses and workers.

“Applications for that funding are now open and more will follow very soon.

“This Government is determined to back workers and businesses in our Welsh steel industry whatever happens.”

Unite has branded job losses at one of the biggest steelworks in the world “industrial vandalism”.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, criticised the former Conservative government, as the last blast furnace in Port Talbot, Wales, began to be shut down on Monday.

In a statement, she said: “These imminent job losses at Tata Steel are another act of industrial vandalism – transitions happening too late with too little money and workers paying the price.

“Years of wilful neglect and underinvestment by the previous government has led us to this place.

“It is welcome that Labour’s two-stage commitment to provide investment for South Wales steelmaking – as part of the £2.5 billion UK steel fund secured by Unite – means that there will be a future for Port Talbot steel.

“In the meantime, Labour needs to ensure that Tata’s 5,000 jobs guarantee is kept to.

“Anything other than that would be to hand over taxpayers’ money with no jobs return. Unite would never accept that position.”