Listed building consent is required to refurbish and rebuild the terrace home which was awarded grade II listed status with other buildings in Lower Church Street, Chepstow in 1975.

The street was rocked by an explosion, which saw one man taken to hospital, on September 21, 2020.

Views of the damaged caused to number 38 and, 37 Lower Church Street by the explosion and fire, and right how the houses looked in 2015. (Image: Monmouthshire County Council planning file.)

The explosion sparked a fire at number 38 Lower Church Street and the application has been made by Sarah Rogerson, of number 37, supported by insurers Admiral.

Eyewitnesses at the time described a loud bang before finding a house on fire, and windows scattered across the street, and a man thrown from the house.

Local resident, Martin Hall, an architect, told the Argus at the time: “I was on a conference call and heard a massive bang.

“I looked out my window and saw all the windows had gone straight across the street.”

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in September 2020. (Image: Ollie Barnes)

Another resident, who wasn’t named, said they’d seen a man thrown from the house, but he was later “sat up and talking”.

The explosion caused the partial collapse of an extension and the UPVC conservatory at number 37 which were then demolished as part of works to make the building safe.

The street dates from either the late 18th or early 19th century and it is intended the house will be maintained as a “domestic, residential property” when the refurbishment works have been completed.

Work to the original building will be limited to repair and restoration of the stonework/lime mortar render, slate roof as well as joinery and internal finishes while the single storey kitchen extension, with a flat roof, will replace both the former kitchen extension and conservatory.

According to a statement submitted with the application the scale of the house, viewed from the front, will be unchanged and: “There will be no change to appearance and materials used will be like-for-like.”

This is how the houses looked following the fire in September 2020. (Image: Ollie Barnes)

A heritage statement prepared for the application states the repairs “should re-establish the setting of this heritage asset” and that: “The scale of the repair work proposed is considered essential and proportionate given the unfortunate circumstances following the explosion damage to the property.”

Heritage officers have requested details to the front door and front bay window are reinstated while timber framed sash windows will be used in the kitchen extension.

The back garden wall will also be rebuilt with modern sand and cement render used as in-fill removed.

The application is being considered by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department.