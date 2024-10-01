The new internal road layout has been introduced, so building work can take place.

As part of the planned work, a section of Northside Road will be closed to allow building work on the new pedestrian bridge, which will provide level access to the terminal building.

The new route is clearly signed.

It will take cars around the back of the building work and existing multi-storey car park along the new perimeter road. It continues around to the left towards the Hampton by Hilton hotel, where drivers can access the hotel, existing multi-storey and short-stay and pick up car parks.

At the roundabout by the hotel, if customers continue straight over, they will be able to reach Drop and Go and Meet and Greet car parks.

To exit the airport, all traffic will drive back along the new perimeter road, where a new acoustic fence has been fitted.

The route to Silver Zone and the free waiting area remains unchanged.

Further information explaining road changes can be found on the Bristol Airport website.