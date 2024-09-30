GWENT Police are re-appealing to find a man who has breached his licence.
Jake James, from the Caerphilly area, has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on Monday 8 April and is being recalled.
He received a prison sentence of three years for the offence of controlling coercive behaviour at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 19 October 2022.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 101 quoting log 2400244388.
You can also contact us via our website or by direct message us on social media.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
