Full Colour Maindee was held last weekend and marked the first ever street art festival in Newport, and has now left the community awash with vibrant colour.

Approximately 20 local artists took part, painting buildings, walls, fences, and utility boxes all around the Chepstow Road area.

The event was organised by local charity Maindee Unlimited with a UK Government shared prosperity fund grant.

Organisers Maindee Unlimited have been delighted by the "fantastic response", as described by charity trustee Alison Starling, who has said the event has brought a "new energy to the area".

She said: "We've had a fantastic response to Maindee Full Colour.

"Many people have been visiting from all over for the last few days to see this amazing art work."

The festival was curated by local artist Andy O'Rourke who also painted his own stunning mural.

Ms Starling added: "We are so fortunate to have Andy here in Newport. Not only is he a talented artist but he was able to bring together a whole group of graffiti artists who have all done impressive murals.

"People have been coming from all over South Wales and Bristol to see them. This has put Maindee and Newport firmly on the street art map."

The charity hopes to create more colour in Maindee and is also offering Chepstow Road businesses in the business district the opportunity to apply for a small grant to improve their shop front.

Fellow organiser David Daniel, known for his work with the Newport Rising festival, said it had been "an absolutely fantastic" day.

He continued: "We were really pleased with the turnout—so many people came down, including visitors from Cardiff and even further afield, just to see the incredible street art. It's wonderful to see Maindee looking so bright and fresh now."



"The atmosphere was brilliant—there was a real vibrancy with people from all different communities and ages coming together to celebrate this creative work. The live music and performances added so much energy to the day



"It was great to see the local businesses and residents of Maindee getting involved. Their participation really helped make the event feel like a true community celebration."



"Personally, I was blown away by the talent of Newport’s youth. The performances on stage were fantastic and really showcased the incredible talent we have locally

"I’m privileged to have worked with such a hardworking and creative team, all dedicated to improving the local environment. The festival was a testament to what can be achieved when people across communities work together."

You can check out our gallery of images from the event above.