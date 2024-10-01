THREE men and a woman have been charged with serious drugs supply offences following police raids in Newport, Risca, Cross Keys and Cardiff last week.

The four suspects appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.

The defendants are:

  • Presley Power, 21, of Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone, Newport
  • Dominic Drinkwater, 20, of Llanarth Square, Pontymister, Risca
  • Corey Hughes, 25, of Alcock Close, Newport
  • Rebecca Watson, 28, of Church Street, Rogerstone, Newport

All four are accused of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis between November 31, 2023 and September 24.

They are due to appear before the crown court on October 25.

Presley, Drinkwater and Hughes were remanded in custody.

Watson was granted conditional bail.