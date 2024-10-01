The four suspects appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.

The defendants are:

Presley Power, 21, of Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone, Newport

Dominic Drinkwater, 20, of Llanarth Square, Pontymister, Risca

Corey Hughes, 25, of Alcock Close, Newport

Rebecca Watson, 28, of Church Street, Rogerstone, Newport

All four are accused of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis between November 31, 2023 and September 24.

They are due to appear before the crown court on October 25.

Presley, Drinkwater and Hughes were remanded in custody.

Watson was granted conditional bail.