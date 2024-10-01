Kevin Fortey, 46, from Cwmbran, now has a grand total of 11 Guinness World Records to his name for his big vegetables after a recent showing at the UK Giant Vegetable Championships at the Three Counties Showground in Malvern over the weekend.

Kevin has broken the world record for the largest aubergine (Image: Kevin Fortey) Mr Fortey, fondly nicknamed 'Mr Giant Veg' for his unique talent, has now broken the record for tallest cucumber plant and longest aubergine, beating his personal target of 10 Guinness World Records.

Mr Fortey has become a bit of a local celebrity in South Wales, having broken world records for giant vegetables with a tomatillo plant, potato plant, heaviest cantaloupe and even a double win for the largest sunflower head.

The championships were Mr Fortey's next stop on a whirlwind tour this year, following an eventful visit to Ventura in California where Kevin gave a talk at the Heriloom Expo in Ventura on September 10.

The championships, which were originally born in Cwmbran and are now firmly embedded at the Malvern Autumn Show have become an annual event where growers from all over the UK compete for prizes and the ultimate title of a Guinness World Record

At the event Kevin Fortey managed to secure two new Guinness World Records taking their impressive tally of successfully securing 11 titles.

Kevin now has 11 world records, including tallest cucumber plant (Image: Kevin Fortey) One of the achievements was the world's tallest cucumber plant which was officially measured with a recorded height of 6.497m (around 21feet 4 inches).

Mr Fortey set out at the start of the season with the aim of securing another title.

He explained: "In June, the intelligent watering system was set up in the Keder greenhouse and it was a unique opportunity for me to try out a flood and drain hydroponic system.

"Always up for a challenge, the system managed to grow some colossal cucumbers as well as producing some fast growing plants, which was absolutely amazing."

The second achievement was a combined effort between Kevin, Dasha, aged eight, and Chris Fowler from Cefn Mably Farm Park.

The aim of this project was to attempt to grow the World's longest aubergine. The plants were started in March and planted out into the ground in early June.

Mr Fortey said: "Chris and I helped Dasha to nurture the plants, helping her to learn all about pollination, the feeding of plants, checking for pests and learning about predators in an organic way."

Amazingly the combined efforts secured the World's Longest Aubergine which measured 410mm, just over 16 inches.

Mr Fortey's whirlwind year isn't quite over yet, as he is heading to Jersey this weekend to be on the judging panel at the Royal Jersey Agricultural and Horticultural Society's Autumn Show.

He said: "Hopefully this will be a help to inspire even more growers into the world of giant vegetables!"