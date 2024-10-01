Welsh Water have announced they are preparing to start work to repair a water leak on Chepstow Road in Llanbeder, near Langstone.

The work is set to begin on Monday, October 7 and Welsh Water have said they expect it to be completed by Wednesday, October 9.

Temporary traffic lights are being put in place for "safety reasons" during the works on Chepstow Road and drivers are advised to allow for additional journey time in the area for the duration of the works.

Welsh Water have advised that while these are the planned start and finish date, they reserve the right to change it in the event of issues or factors outside of their control, such as an emergency.

The use of the traffic lights have been agreed for the duration with the local Highways Department, but Welsh Water have said that if they encounter any engineering difficulties they may need to extend the agreement to complete the repair.

A spokesperson for Welsh Water wrote to the local ward councillors for Langstone, which was posted on social media.

The post said: "I’m writing from Welsh Water to let you know of work to repair a water leak on Chepstow Road, Llanbeder. This work is planned to start on Monday 7th October and we anticipate this will be completed by Wednesday 9th October.

"For safety reasons, we’ll be using temporary traffic lights on Chepstow Road for the duration of the work.



"Whilst this is the planned start date and duration, it may change in the event of an emergency, or factors beyond our control.



"Our use of traffic lights for the above duration has been agreed with the Highways Department, although should we encounter any engineering difficulties, we may need to extend this agreement to complete the repair."

Welsh Water have confirmed that if any changes are made to the planned works, all updates will be added to the 'In Your Area' section of their website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

They have confirmed they do not expect the works to impact the water supply to any properties but will update the website if anything changes.