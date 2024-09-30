South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Main road closed due to police incident with diversions in place

Live

George Street, Newport, closed due to police incident

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • George Street in Newport is currently closed due to a police incident
  • The road is currently closed between Lower Dock Street and Commercial Road
  • Diversions are in place which could cause congestion

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos