The Bae Abermaw Hotel has hit the market with Rightmove and Sidney Phillips Limited (North West) at an asking price of £1.3 million.

The country house hotel and restaurant is located on the outskirts of Barmouth within easy reach of Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park and sits within approximately three acres of ground, enjoying outstanding views of Barmouth Bay and the River Mawddach estuary into Cardigan Bay.

The Bae Abermaw is a "beautifully appointed" boutique hotel, located in the "busy seaside resort" of Barmouth, featuring:

14 en-suite letting rooms

Restaurant

Bar

Private function room

Owners' accommodation

Large gardens

Parking

The detached, stone-built property sits on approximately three acres and expands over three storeys with a pitch slate roof.

The annexed owners' accommodation is a brick-built extension to the rear of the main building and consists of an open-plan lounge/kitchen, two double bedrooms, bathroom and a private garden area.

The hotel sits in an elevated position offering views of Barmouth Bay and the River Mawddach estuary into Cardigan Bay.

The hotel offers views of Barmouth Bay and the River Mawddach estuary into Cardigan Bay. (Image: Tripadvisor) The 14 letting rooms are spread out over the first and second floors and is comprised of a mixture of:

Standard doubles

Deluxe doubles with sea views,

Family standard rooms

Twin rooms.

The rooms have undergone a "great deal" of refurbishment under the current owners.

The function room has a capacity of 86 people and is made up of wood and carpet flooring, wood-constructed bar servery and doorway onto rear trade garden.



The bar/lounge areas has stripped wood flooring, loose and sofa seating to accommodate approximately 50 guests.

It also features fireplaces, an L-shaped bar and offers "stunning" sea views.

Externally, there is a lawned front garden, offering sea views and bench seating for 40 guests.

There is also a two section garden area to the rear and side of the property with seating for more than 90 people, and a small woodland area.

As for parking, there is a gravel car park to accommodate more than 40 vehicles.

"We could have stayed there for ages" - visitors praise Bae Abermaw Hotel

The Bae Abermaw Boutique B&B, as it is referred to on Tripadvisor, has received high praise from visitors with the hotel boasting a 4.5 (out of 5) rating from 395 reviews on the travel website.

One person, who stayed in the hotel recently, commented: "Relaxing stay in tasteful, comfortable surroundings with lovely hosts.

"Great breakfast. So chilled out. Location is wonderful.

"The view from the breakfast room and the tables on the front lawn was amazing and we could have stayed there for ages."

While a second person added: "Brilliant in every way!

"Stunning views. Clean, recently modernised room. Very friendly staff. Amazing breakfast. Barmouth centre a 10 minute walk. What’s not to love?!

"Really enjoyed our stay here and Gary was super helpful. Would recommend without hesitation."