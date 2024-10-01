The pick up and drop off charges at Cardiff Airport changed on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).
Drivers using the drop off zone at Cardiff Airport used to be able to do so for free for up to five minutes.
While for pick ups, it used to cost £1 for up to 10 mins and £2 for 10 to 20 minutes.
But these charges have now changed, with new tariffs coming into force from Tuesday (October 1).
So you don't get caught out, here are all the drop off and pick up charges you will have to pay at Cardiff Airport.
Cardiff Airport drop off and pick up charges
Drop off
Drivers dropping off passengers at Cardiff Airport can do so in a designated 'Drop Off Zone' which is located directly outside the terminal.
To park in the drop off zone, it will cost you:
- £3 for the first 10 minutes
- £3 for every 10 minutes thereafter
Vehicles must not be left unattended, and if they are run the risk of being removed.
Pick up
The pick up fees at Cardiff Airport are as follows:
- Up to 10 mins - £3
- 10 – 20 minutes - £4
- Up to 1 hour - £8
- Up to 2 hours - £20
- 3 – 24 hours - £50
- All subsequent days - £50.00 per day
There is a free 20-minute drop off and pick up spot still available in Car Park 2, which is located a short walk from the terminal and open 24/7.
There are also various other parking options available, which can all be found on the Cardiff Airport website.
A special assistance vehicle is available for passengers with reduced mobility, according to the Cardiff Airport website.
There is ample signage at the airport which will help guide you to either the pick up of drop off zone.
Cardiff Airport added: "Please do not pick up or drop off passengers on the approach roads as this creates traffic congestion, health and safety hazards and increases the walking time to the terminal."
