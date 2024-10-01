The actress took to the popular social media platform Instagram to share the news.

The post featured her two children holding up pictures their future sibling alongside the caption: "Aren’t we lucky…"

EastEnders star reveals she is pregnant with third child

In 2020, Lacey opened up about a miscarriage she had before giving birth to her son Trilby Fox in a Channel 5 documentary called Miscarriage: Our Story.

At the time, the BBC EastEnders star said: "There’s this whole taboo about not speaking about pregnancy and keeping it a secret until you’re 12 weeks.

"I went back to work the next day, carried on like nothing had happened, which actually makes me really sad now looking back.

"I was probably walking around feeling so heartbroken yet nobody would have had a clue.

"You don’t understand it, you feel completely alone. There isn’t anyone who can help you, there isn’t anyone who can make it better – it’s happened.

"I think, actually, what we should have done was talk to each other, but because we didn’t, it made both of us really lonely. Had I opened my mouth and asked someone a simple question of: “Have you ever experienced anything like that?”

"I would have known that actually I would have had a handful of people to speak to, and I wouldn’t have been lonely at all."

EastEnders is available on BBC One and on-demand via BBC iPlayer.