A teenager has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a driver crashed into him on a main road in Newport.
The 29-year-old man from Newport who was driving the vehicle at the time has been arrested for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and failing stop after a collision.
It is alleged that the driver fled the scene after hitting the 19-year-old victim, and that he was driving under the influence.
The 19-year-old is currently in hospital undergoing treatment for serious injuries sustained during the collision.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Cardiff Road, Newport at around 7.45pm on Monday 30 September.
"Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"The collision involved a pedestrian and a car. The pedestrian, a 19-year-old man from Newport, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"The driver of the car reportedly left the scene following the collision.
"Following extensive enquiries, a 29-year-old man from Newport, was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and failing stop after a collision.
"He remains in police custody at this time."
Gwent Police closed George Street in Newport following the collision, but it has since reopened.
