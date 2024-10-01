South Wales Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 15-year-old with concerns for his welfare.
Marley, 15, from Llandeyrn has been reported missing and there are concerns about his welfare.
The teenager has links to Cardiff and Barry.
If you have any information, please contact South Wales Police quoting the reference 2400326078.
You can contact South Wales Police using their live chat, online or by calling 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here