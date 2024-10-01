Christopher Roden was spotted by police performing a drug deal with people who were in a Volkswagen Golf on Newport’s Corporation Road over the summer.

Officers spoke to those who had bought three wraps of heroin and the defendant was traced to an address in Feering Street where he was arrested.

Prosecutor Kathryn Lane told Newport Crown Court police found 22 wraps of the class A drug, worth around £440, that were stored in a garden shed.

They also seized a mobile phone incriminating the defendant as well as £180 cash.

Roden, of Osborne Close, Newport pleaded guilty to being concerned in supply of heroin and possession with intent to supply the class A drug.

The offences took place on August 22.

Miss Lane said that Roden was jailed for robbery seven years ago and had a previous drug trafficking conviction.

That was for possession with intent to supply cannabis dating back to 1996.

The defendant’s lawyer Stuart John said of his client: “He became homeless and he began using heroin again, as he has done in the past.

“Very quickly his use of that drug escalated and he began, initially at least, to supply drugs in order to fund his own use.

“And then, of course, it escalated. There was some financial gain.

“He entered a guilty plea at the plea and trial preparation hearing on an unqualified basis.”

Judge Shomon Khan told Roden: “You are 64 years of age and you cut quite a pathetic figure, I'm afraid, and I'm sorry to use that phrase.

“And it's clear that you've got a long history of difficulties with drug abuse and heroin use.

“And I note your last conviction, robbery, in that matter, it would appear that drugs were the motivator.

“It's sad that you continued to offend in this way and you have become reliant at various points of your life on heroin.”

He added: “You stayed out of trouble after your last sentence but then fell into the usual trap again.

“You yourself know about how much of an impact a drugs have on our communities.

“You understand yourself that it fuels other crimes, sometimes serious crime such as the armed robbery that you committed at a number of years ago and it's for that reason that sentences for drug dealing have to be severe.”

Roden was jailed for three years.