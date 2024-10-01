Princess Beatrice has revealed that she is pregnant with her second child and is said to be "very pleased".
The palace also shared two brand-new photographs of the princess and her family.
One of these pictures shows Princess Beatrice and her husband Mr Mapelli Mozzi embracing each other while the other shows her partner walking hand-in-hand Sienna and Wolfie.
🎉🍼 Her Royal Highess Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2024
In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.
"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."
Princess Beatrice gave birth to her first child all the way back in 2021. Sienna is now three years old. The important royal is also the stepmother to eight-year-old Wolfie.
