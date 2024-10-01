Crimestoppers have offered the reward for anyone who may have information that could lead to the arrest of a man following a murder bid in Cardiff earlier this year,

Elliot Fiteni is wanted following a "violent assault" which happened in Cardiff in July, said Crimestoppers.

The anonymous crime reporting service advised that the 23-year-old should not be approached and is thought to have fled Cardiff to avoid arrest.

Anyone with information can contact the charity completely anonymously.

Crimestoppers National Manager for Wales, Hayley Fry said: "We are appealing to anyone with information about this violent assault to come forward and speak to our charity 100% anonymously as soon as possible.

"Crimestoppers exists to give people an option if they prefer not to speak to the police but want to do something positive to help keep our communities safe.



“Do not let fear stop you from speaking up. Our charity, which is independent of the police, has always kept its promise of anonymity since we began in the 1980s.

"Millions of people have trusted us over the decades with their crime information.



“It is important to also remember that if you are assisting an offender, you are committing a serious criminal offence.



“There are people out there who must know Elliot Fiteni’s location. Please speak up. Crimestoppers is open 24/ 7, 365 days a year via our website and on the phone.

"Remember that you can share with us where he is hiding, and no one will ever know.”