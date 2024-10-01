Gwent Police appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Cardiff Road, Newport, at around 7.45pm on Monday 30 September.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The collision involved one car - a white BMW 1 series - and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 19-year-old man from Newport was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver reportedly left the scene following the collision.

A 29-year-old man from Newport was later arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences and remains in police custody at this time.

Officers are asking for anyone who was travelling on Cardiff Road between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, who hasn't spoken to them already, to get in contact.

They are also appealing for anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

You can contact Gwent Police via the website, call on 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400326481, with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information.