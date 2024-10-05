We look at their cases.

(Image: Sophia Hoppis/Gwent Police) Thief Sophia Hoppis was jailed after she went on a crime spree.

The 36-year-old stole 11 bottles of spirits worth £307.50 from Tesco at Newport Retail Park on July 30.

She also committed two thefts at the city’s Celtic Manor Resort last August.

Hoppis stole a rucksack containing an iPhone, cash and underwear valued at £900 and a Lonsdale bag with a Samsung mobile phone, washbag and underwear inside worth £410.

The defendant, of Moorland Park, Newport was locked up for six months.

(Image: Troy Foster/Gwent Police) Paedophile hunters confronted Troy Foster in a hotel after he had arranged to meet a '13-year-old girl' there.

The 28-year-old from Brynmawr was caught red-handed in Monmouth after being set up by a group.

He had been grooming the two ‘children’ online while believing they were a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.

But they were “imaginary victims” after he fell into a trap set up by “adult decoys” last Christmas, Cardiff Crown Court was told

Foster was jailed for 32 months.

(Image: Corrie Morgan/Gwent Police) Drug dealer Corrie Morgan was caught with £1,520 cash in his North Face jacket when the police raided his Tredegar home.

The 27-year-old had not long been released from prison on licence for trafficking cocaine during the coronavirus outbreak before he was “at it again”.

The defendant was jailed for 40 months.

(Image: Andrew Llewellyn/Gwent Police)

A major drug dealer was using various businesses as a front for selling cocaine.

Andrew Llewellyn, 36, from Tredegar had a contact in London who would supply him with the class A drug via Turkey.

The defendant was responsible for trafficking at least 1.3kg of cocaine, Newport Crown Court was told.

Llewellyn used car valeting, property and watch selling businesses as a cover.

He was sent to prison for seven years.

(Image: Lee Sandeman/Gwent Police) A paedophile groomed a 15-year-old girl living 4,000 miles away in Canada over a webcam from his bedroom.

Lee Sandeman, 39, from Ebbw Vale persuaded her to carry out sex acts on herself which he secretly filmed and photographed after “gaining her trust”.

When she discovered the defendant had recorded her she was “absolutely mortified” and went to her local police department in British Columbia to report him.

He was locked up for 32 months.

(Image: Ryan Thomas/Gwent Police) A thief stole alcohol, tobacco and vapes worth £7,500 during a brazen early morning raid at a village shop.

Ryan Thomas and an accomplice tied a rope to shutters at the Premier Maesycwmmer Stores in Caerphilly before pulling it to tear them off.

The burglary was captured on CCTV and the footage showed the pair leaving the scene and retuning to smash their way in when “the coast was clear”.

It cost £3,000 to repair the damage they caused during the break-in.

Thomas, 32, of Darren Las, Merthyr Vale, Merthyr Tydfil was jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for more than 10 years.