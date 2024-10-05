The property on a one-and-a-half acre plot on Treherbert Road is close to Green Meadow Golf Club and has been listed by agents Archer & Co for £650,000.

‘Little Cider Mill Barn’ was converted in 2010 and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a stable.

“The current owners have poured their hearts into its renovation and decoration, ensuring that every corner exudes warmth and character,” claims the listing.

“This barn stands as a testament to their commitment to preserving its features while infusing it with contemporary elegance.

“As you explore this rustic gem, you'll discover that it still holds great untapped potential, beckoning you to bring your vision to life.”

The property, which has 1.5 acres of land, has a gated driveway and plenty of parking space.

A canine influence runs throughout the house at the moment with the current owners clearly being lovers of bulldogs.

The ground floor has heated floors with a lounge, complete with wood burner, dining room and kitchen while upstairs there is a room for a desk on the landing and three bedrooms, one with an en suite facilities and another with a walk-in wardobe.

“To the side of the property, a charming stable stands - a testament to the property's history and potential,” reads the listing.

“This versatile space can be adapted to suit various needs, whether it's for equestrian purposes, storage, or perhaps a creative workshop.”

The property is listed on Rightmove with Archer & Co.