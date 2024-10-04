On Friday, September 27, an event was held at Rodney Parade stadium in Newport to mark the first Active Newport conference, created in a bid to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for Newport locals following apparent health inequalities.

Senedd member for Newport East, John Griffiths, said: "Over the years our health service has been far too reactive and we need to make it more preventative focused - and that's why I'm pleased the health board are taking forward a 10 year plan, which will complement the council's plans to consult on a sports strategy."

Senedd Member and advocate for the cause, John Griffiths, gave a speech at the Active Newport conference. (Image: Office of John Griffiths MS) Around 140 people attended the conference where issues such as funding, facilities, and accessibility were discussed.

John Griffiths MS called the event a success, and emphasized the importance of group exercise in addressing both mental and physical health challenges, which are contributing to the high number of patients in the health service each day.

Marie-Claire Griffiths, head of strategic planning at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: "I found Fridays Active Newport event to be an insightful and inspiring.

"So many organisations came together to showcase the strength of Team Newport to reduce the health inequalities within our communities.

Many attended the conference where issues such as funding, facilities, and accessibility were discussed. (Image: Office of John Griffiths MS) "Small changes to the way we live our lives can help and supporting people to live well can make a huge difference in preventing ill health."

Marie-Claire Griffiths gave what was labelled a "worrying" presentation on the inequalities between healthy life expectancy in Newport compared to neighbouring county, Monmouthshire.

She is also overseeing the 10-year health plan for the health board, in which the public can take part in the survey.

Steve Ward, chief executive of Newport Live, said the event showed "strategic alignment" between the UK, Welsh and local Governments, clubs, charities and other governing bodies of sport.

The event was a collaborative effort between many organisations and individuals who are advocating for a healthier Newport community (Image: Office of John Griffiths MS) He said: “The stories including Park Run and Muslim Doctor Cymru, Dragon Rugby, County in the Community was inspirational and demonstrates the power of sport and its impact on people’s lives from the young to looking after our elder citizens."

Councillor for the Ringland ward and cabinet member for communications and culture, Emma Stowell-Corten, praised the event for bringing together people that are passionate about the delivery of sports and active lifestyles in Newport.

She said: "By working together, we can achieve even more than everyone does already and I’m really excited to see what comes next for sport in Newport now that everyone is around the table."

Conference outcome

During the conference, themes such as the importance of collaboration, funding, facilities and removing barriers (language, disability and culture) and inequalities were discussed.

Supporters of Active Newport at the conference (Image: Office of John Griffiths MS) Chris Davies, member of the Lliswerry runners and Parkrun Cymru, said these groups would be keen to promote Active Newport at parkrun events as well.

Speaking of the event, Mr. Davies said: "This forum brought together key stakeholders and influencers.

"Through collaboration we can make a positive impact for the people of Newport."

Supporter of Active Newport at the conference (Image: Office of John Griffiths MS) Mr Ward said Newport Live is also creating "a new 5 year strategy for 2025 - 2030" and that this event was a springboard and a "great starting point for us and demonstrates a key pillar for success is partnerships."

Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO) has created a dedicated page to offer support via funding for sport and recreation groups and clubs, marking the start of a united effort to improve health and wellbeing in the community through sport and physical activity.