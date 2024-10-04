Macy Landon-Jones, who goes professionally by the name MACY, has recently been selected to perform at the M Pour Montreal/M For Montreal music festival in Canada this November.

MACY, now 23, has been singing since she was 10, and has previously had regional award success at a young age, but is now seeing her career take off in a way that neither she or her family could have imagined.

Since her first taste of success at that age, she has gone onto perform in much bigger competitions and arenas, including performing at Wales' largest music industry event, FOCUS Wales, in both 2020 and 2023.

It was these events that have led to her being chosen by FOCUS Wales to perform in Canada in November.

MACY performed at the BAFTA Cymru Awards last year (Image: Supplied) She has been releasing and writing her own original music since 2020, and has even been included on the BBC Radio Wales A List an astonishing 12 times, as well as performing at the BAFTA Cymru Awards in 2023, and even making her debut on BBC Radio 1 earlier this year.

Her father Gary Landon-Jones says that being selected for this opportunity to perform on the international stage is "an amazing achievement".

He added: "It's an amazing achievement for someone from this area to have been selected to perform on this international stage.

"It's been wonderful to watch her continue with her music over the years, and to have achieved something like this, to be able to take her talent international, is just amazing."

MACY is no stranger to big crowds, having performed at the Judgement Day celebrations at the Principality Stadium just last year to a crowd of around 50,000 people.

To date, she has currently released 15 singles and two EPs, with no sign of stopping.

The annual four day festival M FOR MONTREAL, is held across various venues in Montreal, is a regular opportunity for both Canadian and international artists to perform outside of their countries, with its stated mission being to help artists "export their music outside" of Quebec and Canada, allowing international musicians to do the same.

MACY will be performing as part of the festival in November, but if you would like to hear from her before then, you can follow her on a range of social media platforms and on her YouTube channel MACY.