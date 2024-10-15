NEWPORT has changed a lot over the years. Some sites, shops and buildings have stayed the same, changed type or owners or been lost all together.
Take a look through our pictures from our archive of Newport in years gone by.
Jeffries jewellery shop was located on the corner of Skinner Street in Newport. Picture taken in 1989
Longstanding Newport restaurant Koh-I-Noor on Chepstow Road. Picture taken in 1977.
This is how Newport's High Street, including the Market Arcade, looked in 1977.
Maindee shops, Newport, in 1990.
The Handpost in Newport, year unknown.
The Lyceum Theatre in Newport, year unknown.
This is the former taxi rank in High Street, Newport. Picture taken in 1988.
The Kingsway Centre, Newport, back in the day.
This is a picture of the Lodge House of Llantarnam Hall in Malpas, Newport. Picture taken in 1981.
