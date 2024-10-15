Take a look through our pictures from our archive of Newport in years gone by.

Let us know if you recognise any of these sites in the comments below.

(Image: NQ Archive)Jeffries jewellery shop was located on the corner of Skinner Street in Newport. Picture taken in 1989

(Image: NQ Archive) Longstanding Newport restaurant Koh-I-Noor on Chepstow Road. Picture taken in 1977.

(Image: NQ Archive) This is how Newport's High Street, including the Market Arcade, looked in 1977.

(Image: NQ Archive) Maindee shops, Newport, in 1990.

(Image: NQ Archive) The Handpost in Newport, year unknown.

(Image: NQ Archive) The Lyceum Theatre in Newport, year unknown.

(Image: NQ Archive) This is the former taxi rank in High Street, Newport. Picture taken in 1988.

(Image: NQ Archive) The Kingsway Centre, Newport, back in the day.

(Image: NQ Archive) This is a picture of the Lodge House of Llantarnam Hall in Malpas, Newport. Picture taken in 1981.