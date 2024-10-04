KATIE BEESE, 34, of Cwmynyscoy Road, Cwmynscoy, Pontypool must pay £671 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 on March 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JO-ANNE HEADON, aged 48, of Stockton Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bank Street on March 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLA JONES, 26, of Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £160 in a fine and costs after she admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

KYLE BAKER, 29, of Leigh Road, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £265 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 90mph in a 70mph zone on the A4042 on March 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

COLE PRICE, 29, of High Street, Blaina must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A48 in Newport on March 3.

IMOGEN SHANELLE AITKEN, 25, of Penry Close, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SINTO THANKACHAN, 28, of Cromwell Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Alexandra Road on March 2.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL LEE STEED, 36, of Avalon Court, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Christchurch Road, Newport on March 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHAUN JOHN CRABTREE, 42, of Hillside, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RACHEL HUGHES, 45, of Caldicot Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on February 29.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.