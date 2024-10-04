A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
KATIE BEESE, 34, of Cwmynyscoy Road, Cwmynscoy, Pontypool must pay £671 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 on March 3.
Her driving record was endorsed with six points.
JO-ANNE HEADON, aged 48, of Stockton Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bank Street on March 3.
Her driving record was endorsed with six points.
KYLA JONES, 26, of Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £160 in a fine and costs after she admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.
KYLE BAKER, 29, of Leigh Road, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £265 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 90mph in a 70mph zone on the A4042 on March 2.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
COLE PRICE, 29, of High Street, Blaina must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A48 in Newport on March 3.
IMOGEN SHANELLE AITKEN, 25, of Penry Close, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
Her driving record was endorsed with six points.
SINTO THANKACHAN, 28, of Cromwell Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Alexandra Road on March 2.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
MICHAEL LEE STEED, 36, of Avalon Court, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Christchurch Road, Newport on March 3.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
SHAUN JOHN CRABTREE, 42, of Hillside, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
RACHEL HUGHES, 45, of Caldicot Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on February 29.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article